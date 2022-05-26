The complete list of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022 is out now. Several Indians from various fields have been included in this list. Here it goes. Check out the complete list .

Shiv Parekh, Founder - hBits

In 2019, Parekh founded hBits, India's tech-enabled fractional property ownership platform, with a family experience in real estate. Investments in commercial real estate that generates rents, such as office buildings, can be made for as little as $30,000. As of the end of last year, hBits claimed to have $20 million in assets under control and 30,000 registered users.

Samyak Jain and Sowmay Jain, Cofounders - Instadapp Labs

In 2018, the Jain brothers stepped out of college to cofound Instadapp, which they won at the ETHIndia hackathon. By functioning as a "middleware" layer, Instadapp streamlines how consumers engage with multiple decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols, allowing developers to create compatible applications between protocols and payment gateways.

Lavika Aggarwal and Sajal Khanna, Cofounders - Akudo

In the year 2020, Aggarwal and Khanna formed Akudo with Jagveer Gandhi (age 30). Teenagers can get prepaid debit cards from the digital bank, which helps them manage their finances and save money. Akudo, whose name means "peaceful wealth" in Nigeria's Igbo language, has already raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by Y-Combinator.

Rohan Nayak, Cofounder - Pocket FM

Nayak has generated and disseminated over 100,000 hours of longform video in eight languages with cofounders Nishanth K S and Prateek Dixit on topics ranging from entertainment to education. Goodwater Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Lightspeed India Partners are among the investors who have contributed $94 million to the Bangalore-based company.

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Content creator

Gummaraju, one of India's first openly-transgender doctors, uses her social media platforms, which have a combined viewership of about 250,000, to address social, medical, and legal issues. She aspires to make LGBTQIA+ persons more visible in the mainstream, as well as raise awareness about trans rights, problems, and life in general.

Vivan Marwaha, Author

'What Millennials Want', a book about millennials in India, was written by Marwaha. For his book, he travelled over 30,000 kilometres throughout 13 Indian states, interviewing over 900 millennials, educators, business executives, and officials about their perspectives on sex, marriage, work, politics, and religion.

Masoom Minawala, Content creator

The social media influencer used her celebrity to launch Style Fiesta, an e-commerce platform, and has expanded her brand internationally, promoting Indian designers along the way. She made history as the first Indian fashion blogger to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Viraj Sheth, Cofounders - Monk Entertainment

Monk-E, a talent agency and digital marketing organisation formed by Sheth and Allahbadia, provides services such as talent management, video creation, social media management, and influencer marketing.

Soniya Kundnani and Darshan Shah, Cofounders - NewsReach

NewsReach, India's first content marketplace for local reporters and publishers, was created by Soniya Kundnani and Darshan Shah in 2018. Local news publishers in rural and semi-urban areas can use the company's services to assist them digitise their material so they can reach larger audiences and monetise it through advertising and licensing.

Niharika NM, Content creator

The Indian comedian and video creator from Los Angeles has over 700,000 YouTube subscribers and two million Instagram followers. Her most recent video, 'Living Alone 101,' went viral on Instagram, receiving 14 million views in less than 15 days.

Shreya Patel, Founder - Window Dreams Productions

Shreya Patel, a model-turned-filmmaker and mental health advocate, explores stories that give voice to the voiceless. Her debut film as the founder of Window Dreams Productions, 'Girl Up,' dealt with domestic violence and human trafficking.

Shlok Srivastava, Founder - Tech Burner

Srivastava began making YouTube videos about eight years ago. His Tech Burner channel, which focuses on gadget reviews, how-tos, and life hacks, now has 8.3 million subscribers and millions of monthly visitors.

Ravish Agrawal, Swatantra Kumar and Siddharth Srivastava, Cofounders - Able Jobs

The Able Jobs app prepares graduates for sales, operations, and marketing jobs, and the company says that more than 25,000 people have found work as a result of its training. It also provides end-to-end hiring help for firms and is used by WhiteHat Jr, BigBasket, and Sharechat for entry-level positions. It was cofounded in 2019 by Ravish Agrawal, Siddharth Srivastava, and Swatantra Kumar.

Shreyans Sancheti and Harish Uthayakumar, Cofounders - Bluelearn

Harish Uthayakumar and Shreyans Sancheti founded BlueLearn in 2020 as a Telegram community for students seeking answers to issues while still in college. Recognizing the need to reform antiquated education standards at community institutions, they developed a social platform that allows students to learn real-world skills for free from experts, join interest clubs, and network with their peers.

Jhansi Elango, Co-CEO - Chutney

HumBee, a Bangalore-based social networking tool, allows users to meet and get to know each other anonymously online. HumBee promises to be safer than other dating apps because users, particularly women, are frequently subjected to privacy problems, stalkers, and societal judgement.

Shourya Agarwal, Rajat Gupta and Malhar Patil, Cofounders - Flam

Flam is an augmented reality-based social networking media firm that focuses on sharing films created from still photographs. It was founded in May 2021 by three BITS Pilani graduates. Flam secured $3.5 million in venture funding from Silicon Valley Quad and Inventus Capital Partners SV just two months after its launch.

Hardik Bansal, Harsh Vardhan Chhangani and Bhanu Pratap Singh Tanwar, Cofounders - FRND

Bhanu Pratap Singh Tanwar, an investment banking analyst turned entrepreneur, cofounded FRND with Harshvardhan Chhangani and Hardik Bansal in 2019. FRND is a social discovery and audio dating software aimed for India and other South Asian countries.

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda, Founder - Bhanzu

Jonnalagadda, a maths prodigy, founded Bhanzu in 2020 as a commercial edtech company with the goal of eradicating worldwide maths phobia and changing students' perceptions of arithmetic. He argues that the Bhanzu method of learning helps kids improve their maths skills.

Harshit Awasthi, Ahmad Faraaz and Sashakt Tripathi, Cofounders - Kalam Labs

For students aged 6 to 14, Ahmad Faraaz, Sashakt Tripathi, and Harshit Awasth are creating a STEM metaverse. Kalam Labs uses live multiplayer gaming to teach children about science topics like space and dinosaurs while also allowing them to interact with educators via live video and chat.

Javed Khatri, Chief Product Officer - eBikeGo

Khatri and his team are working on the world's first electric vehicle operating system that incorporates gamification and carbon credits, according to Khatri. With its rental fleet of electric two-wheelers, eBikeGo claims to have saved more than 7.5 million kg of CO2 emissions since its inception in 2019.

Arnav Kishore, Founder - Fireboltt

Kishore and his sister Aayushi established Fireboltt, a wristwatch and audio company, in 2019. With $75 million in sales this year and a predicted $150 million next year, the business is presently rated third in India's smartwatch industry. Celebrities such as former Indian cricket captain Virat Kolhi and Bollywood actor Vickey Kaushal have promoted the brand.

Bhavya Gohil and Atur Mehta, Cofounders - Square Off

Square Off, which was founded in 2015, is a smart robotic chess board that allows users to play anybody, anywhere on an actual board that physically moves the pieces while also assisting users in learning the game. Square Off sold approximately 25,000 sets by 2020, largely online, thanks to a software that connected 50 million players globally via Chess.com and Lichess.

Sujay Suresh Kumar, Cofounder - Lilu

Suresh Kumar cofounded Lilu in 2016, patenting a massaging bra and pump to help new mothers extract more breast milk with less effort using a hands-free system. Lilu received money and support from Y-Combinator, Ad Astra Ventures, and WeWork Labs, among others.

Pubarun Basu, Photographer

Basu has been photographing since he was four years old, and he sees his youth as an advantage in the industry, giving him a unique and unadulterated perspective. Basu's images of daily life on the Ganges River and Indian spirituality have appeared in publications such as National Geographic, The Guardian, BBC, and CNN, and he was named Sony World Photography's Youth Photographer of the Year.

Alfiya Attarwala and Sarrah Kapasi, Cofounders - D-Alive Health

Over 70 edible goods for particular dietary needs were developed by Attarwala and Kapasi. D-Alive sells sauces, salad dressings, and sweet snacks throughout India, as well as shipping to the United States and Gulf countries.

Vidur Gupta, Cofounder - Third Eye Distillery

Third Eye Distillery, a premium alcohol firm situated in Goa, was cofounded by Gupta. Stranger & Sons, the company's gin brand, was the first Indian one to earn a Gold-outstanding medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition in London in 2020; it was one of just eight gins to accomplish so out of 800 that competed.

Harsh Kedia, Founder - A Diabetic Chef

Kedia, who was diagnosed with type 1.5 diabetes at the age of 14, started A Diabetic Chef in 2020. Zero-sugar confectionery, such as chocolates, spreads, and candies, is produced and sold by the food industry. The company's most popular goods, according to Kedia, are sugar-free dark and white Belgian chocolates, which are sold in over 150 locations across India and on 60 e-commerce platforms.

Osheen Siva, Artist

Siva, a Goa-based multidisciplinary artist, uses a variety of mediums to explore themes of queer and feminine power. Siva's work has been displayed at London Design Week 2017, NY Asian Film Festival 2018, Serendipity Arts Festival 2019 in Goa, and AUYI 2020 in Paris, as well as published in Vogue India and Architectural Digest. Clients include Absolut, Gucci, Vans, Converse, Levi's, and WhatsApp.

Pallav Bihani, Founder - Boldfit

Bihani founded Indian healthcare and fitness brand Boldfit in 2019 as a part of the family-owned medical equipment and pharmaceutical company Sasvat Group, with a $15,000 loan from his father. Boldfit, now a different company, claims to have 2.5 million online customers and sells health supplements, workout gadgets, nutritious meals, and ayurvedic products.

Raunaq Singh Anand and Rhea Singh Anand, Cofounders - Flexnest

Rhea and Raunaq Anand, a husband and wife pair, founded Flexnest in January 2021 to sell high-quality exercise equipment directly to Indian consumers and stream workout sessions. Last year, Flexnest made $2.5 million in sales, and the couple expects to make more than $6 million this year, based on strong January sales.

Anik Bhandari, Siddhant Bhargava, Anirudh Ganeriwal and Devaj Jhunjhunwala, Cofounders - Food Darzee

Food Darzee, a dietary-minded meal plan service that has evolved into nutritionist services and customised meal plans, was founded by Bhargava, Jhunjhunwala, and Ganeriwal in 2017. The programme works with a variety of diets, from keto to vegan, as well as medical issues such as diabetes and obesity.

Abhishek Negi, Cofounder - Eggoz

Negi cofounded Eggoz, a company that buys fresh, chemical-free eggs from farmers and distributes them to merchants in 12 Indian cities within 24 hours after laying. It also intends to address the supply chain problem in India's egg business, where production is concentrated in the southern states and can take up to 4-7 days to reach consumers in the north.

Stuti Gupta, Cofounder - Amrutam

Stuti Gupta and her brother Agnim (over 30) helped revive their father's flailing ayurvedic healthcare business and turned it into one of India's well-known premium direct-to-consumer wellness and lifestyle brands. Amrutam claims to offer over 140 products - mainly hair and skincare products - to more than 100,000 customers.

Vedant Lamba, Founder - Mainstreet

Lamba started Mainstreet Marketplace as a YouTube channel in 2017 and has since grown it into one of India's largest platforms for resellers of sneakers and streetwear gear. It claims Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as consumers and sells brands including Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, Drewhouse, and Supreme.

Dawn Thomas, Cofounder - V&RO Hospitality

Friends Thomas and his 30-year-old friend Safdhar Adoor cofounded VRO Hospitality, which currently manages 25 restaurants and bars in Bangalore, Goa, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to additional Indian cities.

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Cofounders - Zepto

Palicha and Vohra, both Stanford computer science dropouts, cofounded Zepto, a rapid commerce business. After its recent $200 million series D led by Y Combinator in May, the business, which was founded in August 2021, is practically a unicorn with a valuation of $900 million.

Kirti Jangra and Neetu Yadav, Cofounders - Animall

Animall, a firm that connects cattle buyers and sellers in India, was started by roommates Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra as a weekend project in 2019. Animall claims to trade tens of thousands of cattle per month in significant sections of the country, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Shaily Garg, Founder- GlobalFair Technologies

Shaily Garg, an IIT Bombay alumnus, is on a quest to transform cross-border materials trade by creating the world's largest digital-first global supplier of building materials. Garg, who comes from a modest manufacturing family in India, intends to give South Asian producers access to global markets, along with cofounder Ashish Chandra (over 30).

Ben K George and Nanma Gireesh, Cofounders - NestAbide

NestAbide, which Gireesh and George cofounded, is developing amphibious dwellings and other flood-resistant projects for individuals living in flood-prone locations. It sits on the ground like a regular house, yet its buoyant foundation raises it off the ground and allows it to float in floodwaters.

Manav Garg and Kunal Jain, Cofounders - Nexprt

Nexprt was created in 2020 by IIT Kunal Jain and Manav Garg alongside Harsha Vardhan Kalipatnapu (over 30) to increase quality and uniformity in India's manufacturing sector. Manufacturing R&D, design, 3D printing, and process improvement are among the services that the company provides.

Anshu Abhishek and Vikram Singh Meena, Cofounders - Techeagle Innovations

TechEagle, which was founded in 2015, specialises on long-range, high-speed drones that can deliver large payloads. The startup has gained approvals to supply drugs and vaccines from seven Indian states, inspired by Meena's desire to address the shortage of medical facilities in his distant rural town.

Nikhil Tripathi, Cofounder - Bijak

In 2019, Tripathi cofounded Bijak, a Gurugram-based B2B agritech firm. Agricultural commodity buyers and sellers benefit from better prices, increased working capital, and improved logistics thanks to the platform. Through a buyer/seller rating system, it aspires to provide accountability and transparency to the agricultural value chain, allowing traders, wholesalers, and food processors to find new and reliable trading partners.

Suvrat Bhooshan, Founder - Gan Studio

Suvrat Bhooshan, a Facebook veteran, founded Gan Studios in 2021 as an AI-powered personalised messaging service that allows users to create several personalised messages from a single video. Gan also has an AI-powered video localization feature that allows users to dub videos in several languages automatically.

Rajit Bhattacharya, Ankit Das and Aisik Paul, Cofounders - Data Sutram

In 2018, the three cofounded Data Sutram while in their final year of engineering at India's Jadavpur University. By transforming unstructured data sources such as satellites, mobile phones, and point-of-service machines into insights, the platform captures how people live and behave in any given region.

Saya Date, Cofounder - Linecraft AI

Linecraft, based in Pune, employs technology to collect data from industrial machinery and analyse it to improve operations. Sequoia Capital's Spark Fellowship programme for female founders in Southeast Asia and India included the company.

Prashant Kumar, Cofounder - BarRaiser

Kumar cofounded the AI-powered recruiting business BarRaiser in India, which uses interview templates, auto-scheduling, and data-backed analytics to make the hiring interview process simple and successful. According to BarRaiser, it evaluates candidates using more than 200 data points and assigns a percentile score based on their abilities.

Milan Singh and Apoorva Verma, Cofounders - Rattle

Rattle, established by Apoorva Verma and Milan Singh, is a no-code platform that combines enterprise software like Salesforce with Slack and Teams' messaging interface. This improves the experience for customers and internal stakeholders by allowing sales and customer service teams to record and use data more efficiently.

Rashid Khan, Cofounder - Yellow.AI

Khan created Yellow.ai, a conversational AI business, in 2015. Clients can create chatbots and voice bots in more than 100 languages using the company's patented natural language processing engine, which can be used to automate customer service or call centres.

Namya Mahajan, Siddhant Sachdeva and Vishal Sunil, Cofounders - Rocket Learning

Through their NGO Rocket Learning, Mahajan, Sunil, and Sachdeva set out to improve reading and numeracy levels among India's 75 million underserved, low-income youngsters. Teachers use digital classrooms on a customised WhatsApp platform to assist parents with video and worksheet tutoring for their children.

Aditi Arora, Country Manager - India, Girl Up

Arora is the India national manager for Girl Up, a UN Foundation initiative launched in 2010 to support UN agencies working with adolescent females. Girl Up claims to have enlisted the help of over 10,000 young people in 200 Indian cities to raise awareness and advocate for issues such as gender-based violence, period poverty, and mental health.

Abhishek Bhattacharya, Cofounder - Whrrl

Whrrl is a blockchain-based agri-lending company that uses warehouse collateral to enable small farmers, dealers, and producers to get working finance. Over 1,400 warehouses in five Indian states use the network.

Sahil Bansal and Aayush Goel, Cofounders - Kosh

Kosh, a digital microfinance institute for blue collar workers, was cofounded by Aayush Goel and his IIT Delhi computer science classmate Sahil Bansal. Before founding Kosh, they worked at Goldman Sachs and cofounded a B2B sales and marketing platform. Kosh is funded by Y Combinator and CIIE.CO and has raised $2.8 million in funding.

Jigyasa Labroo, Founder - Slam Out Loud

Slam Out Loud is a non-profit organisation that gives children the opportunity to perform and produce visual arts, fostering confidence, communication, critical thinking, and other life skills. It has reached 50,000 children in 900 communities across four Indian states through its in-person initiatives.

Shubham Gupta and Rahul Kumar, Cofounders - ConnectedH

ConnectedH was established in 2018 with the goal of assisting small and medium medical diagnostic centres in growing their businesses and digitalizing. The market in India, which has over 100,000 diagnostic centres, is estimated to be worth $12 billion, according to the business. Last year, ConnectedH claims to have increased revenues by tenfold, with over 150 centres signing up, over 200 network laboratories, and 85,000 clients served.

Prasanna Date, Research Scientist - Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Date is working on new quantum machine learning algorithms that will outperform present technologies. His research aims to make data analysis faster and more successful in scientific and consumer applications including high-energy physics and self-driving automobiles.

Aman Bhandula and Kaishu Sahu, Cofounders - Farmako

Farmako, which Aman Bhandula cofounded with Kaishu Sahu, allows laboratories and clinics to share information with patients via a centralised, digital system. Patients use WhatsApp to arrange appointments and receive lab results. Bhandula pulled out of Y Combinator after being approved to work full-time on Farmako.

Prasanth Ganesan, Postdoctoral Researcher - Stanford Medicine

Ganesan is now working on bioengineering technology that employs signal processing and machine learning to help patients with atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm disease. He's also a co-inventor on patents for innovative atrial fibrillation mapping technologies.

Shrey Jain, Cofounder - HempStreet Medicare

Mehak Malik, Cofounder - Uvi Health

In 2020, Malik cofounded Uvi Health, a company dedicated to women's reproductive health. The digital portal now offers subscription plans to assist women manage PCOS, a hormonal disease that affects one in every five women in India, through fitness and diet regimens as well as consultations with gynaecologists.

Vivek Jaiswal, Anurag Savarnya and Shivansh Shrivastava, Cofounders - Saveo Healthtech

Saveo, a B2B marketplace for Indian pharmacies, was developed by Savarnya, Shrivastava, and Jaiswal. It provides a single procurement point for all pharmaceuticals, including generics, surgical, speciality, and ayurveda, bringing uniformity in margin and service.