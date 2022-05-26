These Indians feature in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 2022: Complete list

Shubham Gupta and Rahul Kumar, Cofounders - ConnectedH

ConnectedH was established in 2018 with the goal of assisting small and medium medical diagnostic centres in growing their businesses and digitalizing. The market in India, which has over 100,000 diagnostic centres, is estimated to be worth $12 billion, according to the business. Last year, ConnectedH claims to have increased revenues by tenfold, with over 150 centres signing up, over 200 network laboratories, and 85,000 clients served.