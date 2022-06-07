Apple Inc has released the iOS 16 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference held on 6 June.

The iOS 16 will be offered as a free software update to some of the iPhone models.

Check out here if you are owner of one such model.

At the WWDC 2022, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the launch of the much anticipated operating software- iOS 16. It comes with several new features and interactive widgets among other things.

Some iPhones have been exempted from this brand new operating software upgrade owing to hardware stipulations like camera, chipset.

The iOS 16

The newest software update is et to be arrive by September this year along with the launch of the iPhone 14.

The iOS 16 features improvements to the operating system, including an overhauled lock screen and notification system, along with improved and redesigned system apps.

-Improved Lock Screen support- Users can change the lock screen just by holding and pressing. The widgets can also be changed by tapping on it. The OS will allow users to pick from different typefaces and colour filters while customising their setup. Users can choose widgets like upcoming calendar events, workout status for the lock screen.

-Improvements to Dictation, Live Text, Visual Look Up- According to Apple, this will let users dictate text while leaving they keyboard open allowing them to add specific words or punctuation in. The dictation, which will be processed entirely on device, will also automatically add punctuation and emoji

-Focus mode- Users can now activate Focus modes from the lock screen with a swipe from the lock screen. Users will be able to tie a Lock Screen Wallpaper and widget set up to a particular Focus mode, allowing them to switch between Focus modes by simply swiping to the corresponding Lock Screen.

These being the major changes, the Apple Inc also introduced a host of upgrades to the Mail, Apple Wallet, Apple maps, Apple News, Messages, Mail, Parental Control, Fitness and Health , safety check and iCloud shared photo library.

Phones that will get iOS 16

Apple Inc has announced that any Apple model above the 8 series is not compatible with this latest upgrade. iPhones till iPhone 7 will not get this upgrade.

Phones that will get the iOS 16 upgrade for free include- iPhone SE, iPhone8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.