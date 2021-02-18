OPEN APP
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.
These Maharashtra cities may face lockdown amid resurging Covid cases

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 12:21 PM IST

  • Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases
  • The state reported 4,787 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of Vidarbha region of the state "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar discussed the issue and the step is likely to be taken accordingly, according to the sources.

"The government may impose a stricter lockdown at any moment in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities. The chief minister and deputy CM Pawar discussed the issue in the morning," news agency PTI quotes a source as saying.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The state govt has extended travel restrictions for those coming from Kerala, in the state. It has made it mandatory for travellers to carry a Covid-negative report while entering the state. Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat since November 23.

The state reported 4,787 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year. Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases on Wednesday.

As many as 29,071 beneficiaries, most of them frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while 7,065 health professionals were administered the second dose, the state government said.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Chief Minister Thackeray on Tuesday warned that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.

