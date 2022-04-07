These pensioners to benefit from Dearness Relief (DR) hike

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Union Cabinet has approved a 3 percentage point hike each in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners
The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare informed that Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government pensioners and family pensioners is increased by 3 % effective January 1, 2022.
"DoPPW has issued orders on 05.04.2022 for enhancing the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners from the existing rate of 31% to 34% of the basic pension/family pension w.e.f 01.01.2022," the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare tweeted.
DR hike to benefit these pensioners
1) Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt. absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued vide this Department's OM No. 4/34/2002-P&PW(D)Vol.II dated 23.06.201 7 for restoration of full pension after the expiry of commutation period of 15 years.
2) The Armed Forces Pensioners, and Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates.
5) Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension
6) The Burma Civilian pensioners/family pensioners and pensioners/families of displaced Government Pensioners from Burma/ Pakistan, in respect of whom orders have been issued, vide this Department's OM No. 23/3/2008-P&PW(B) dated 1 1.09.2017.
In a bonanza for central government employees and pensioners, the Union Cabinet has approved a 3 percentage point hike each in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). A statement from the finance ministry said the move will benefit about 4.76 million central government employees and 6.86 million pensioners.
DA is a component of the monthly salary paid to employees to compensate for the increased cost of living due to inflation, DR is the amount provided to pensioners.
