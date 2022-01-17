The Election Commission (EC) on Monday released the list of persons who can exercise their franchise through postal ballot in five states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh – going to polls in February and March. The commission has allowed journalists to cast their votes through postal ballot facility.

Earlier, the commission had allowed voters aged 80 and above, people with disabilities and Covid patients to cast their votes through postal ballots.

Who all can exercise franchise through postal ballot

- Information and Public Relation Department

- Health and Family Welfare

- Post Department

- Traffic Department

- Railways

- Electricity Department

- Civil Aviation Department

- Metro Rail Corporation of Uttar Pradesh

- Doordarshan

- All India Radio

- BSNL

- Medical services

- Goa Medical colleges

- Police

- Prisons

- Excise

- Water Authority

- Treasury Service

- Forest

- Ambulance

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed the following persons to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot facility for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. pic.twitter.com/RCs0bks6G8 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

The office of Punjab chief electoral officer on Sunday said that it has allowed mediapersons, authorised by the poll body, to exercise their franchise using postal ballot facility. "Mediapersons, during a press conference, had asked Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju to include them in absentee voters so that they can cast their votes using the postal ballot facility," it said.

Raju said any absentee voter wishing to vote by postal ballot has to make an application to the returning officer in Form-12D, giving all requisite particulars and get the application verified by the nodal officer appointed by the organisation concerned. He, however, said any voter opting for postal ballot facility would not be able to cast a vote at the polling station.

Those involved in essential services, including personnel of the Food Civil Supplies and the Consumer Affairs, the Food Corporation of India, the All India Radio, Doordarshan, post and telegraph, the railways, BSNL, power, health, fire services and civil aviation can also opt for the facility in case they are on duty, the statement sad.

Postal voting centres (PVCs) will be open for up to three consecutive days in all the constituencies before the date fixed for state assembly polls. On each of the three days, the PVC will remain open from 9 am to 5pm.

While UP will vote in seven phases from February 10, Punjab will vote on February 20, Uttarakhand and Goa will go to polls on February 14.

