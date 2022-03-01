NEW DELHI : The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the western parts of India along with adjoining areas of central and northwest India and north east India are most likely to reel under above normal maximum temperatures from the March to May months.

The official statement mentioned that the maximum temperatures will remain high in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The IMD predicted that northeastern parts of India will also face above normal temperatures in the same period.

However, according to IMD's statement, the Indi-Gangetic plains are supposed to witness lower than usual heat waves during the months of March, April and May. No heat wave is predicted in March in the northern plains.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Slightly higher than normal maximum temperature is likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in March, the IMD said.

Minimum temperature expected to be above normal in most parts of northwest and west India.

In 2021, a study had confirmed that north-western, central and south-central regions of the country have emerged as new heatwave hotspots. The study said climate change and consequent increase in heatwave trends would put a larger population at risk.

The IMD also said India recorded 44% more rainfall in the winter season.

Heavy rainfall events (15) in the country in February were the lowest in four years, it said, adding that most heavy rainfall events were concentrated in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

The country saw 18 events each of heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2020 and 82 in 2019.

