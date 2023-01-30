These sectors to go on hiring spree in Q4, says Teamlease report. Top 4 trends here2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:14 PM IST
- India's ‘intent to hire’ to jump 3% this quarter at 68%, TeamLease report cited
Teamlease on Monday released its employment outlook reports for the Q4 that India’s intent to hire between January and March 2023 is at 68%, which is about a 3% higher than the last quarter. The highest jobs will be available in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and EV.
