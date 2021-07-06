Stress and anxiety are common experiences for most people. And especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, many people complain about panic attacks. Although there are a lot of things which when done regularly show the desired benefits. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to combat stress. Putting physical stress on your body through exercise can relieve mental stress. Apart from exercise, sound sleep, meditation, Yoga are also some of the stress busters.

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company retweeted a tweet by Harvard Health that shares some simple tips to reduce stress.

The seven tips shared by Harvard Health are:

Get enough sleep

Inadequate sleep can negatively affect your mood, energy level, and physical health.

Meditation, Yoga

Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are powerful relaxation techniques and stress-busters.

Strengthen your social network

Connect with others by taking a class, joining an organization, or participating in a support group.

Time-management skills

The more efficiently you can juggle work and family demands, the lower your stress level.

Try to resolve stressful situations if you can

Don't let stressful situations fester.

Nurture yourself

Treat yourself to a massage. Take a walk or a nap, or listen to your favourite music.

Seek help

Don't be afraid to ask for help from your spouse, friends, and neighbours. If stress and anxiety persist, talk to your doctor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.