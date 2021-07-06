Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >These simple tips to reduce stress and anxiety: Harvard Health

These simple tips to reduce stress and anxiety: Harvard Health

Premium
Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are powerful relaxation techniques and stress-busters.
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico retweeted a tweet by Harvard Health that shares some simple tips to reduce stress.

Stress and anxiety are common experiences for most people. And especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, many people complain about panic attacks. Although there are a lot of things which when done regularly show the desired benefits. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to combat stress. Putting physical stress on your body through exercise can relieve mental stress. Apart from exercise, sound sleep, meditation, Yoga are also some of the stress busters.

Stress and anxiety are common experiences for most people. And especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, many people complain about panic attacks. Although there are a lot of things which when done regularly show the desired benefits. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to combat stress. Putting physical stress on your body through exercise can relieve mental stress. Apart from exercise, sound sleep, meditation, Yoga are also some of the stress busters.

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company retweeted a tweet by Harvard Health that shares some simple tips to reduce stress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Harsh Mariwala, founder and Chairman of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company retweeted a tweet by Harvard Health that shares some simple tips to reduce stress.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The seven tips shared by Harvard Health are:

Get enough sleep

Inadequate sleep can negatively affect your mood, energy level, and physical health.

Meditation, Yoga

Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are powerful relaxation techniques and stress-busters.

`

Strengthen your social network

Connect with others by taking a class, joining an organization, or participating in a support group.

Time-management skills

The more efficiently you can juggle work and family demands, the lower your stress level.

Try to resolve stressful situations if you can

Don't let stressful situations fester.

Nurture yourself

Treat yourself to a massage. Take a walk or a nap, or listen to your favourite music.

Seek help

Don't be afraid to ask for help from your spouse, friends, and neighbours. If stress and anxiety persist, talk to your doctor.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!