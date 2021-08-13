The Ministry of Environment on Friday notified the plastic waste management rules, which prohibits identified single use plastic items by 2022. The ministry said pollution due to single use plastic items has become an important environmental challenge confronting all countries and India is committed to take action for mitigation of pollution caused by littered Single Use Plastics.

The government then listed the single-use plastic items whose manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, and sale will be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022.

Single-use plastic items prohibited from 1st July 2022

- Ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene [thermocol] for decoration.

- Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

In order to stop littering due to light weight plastic carry bags, with effect from 30th September this year, the thickness of plastic carry bags has been increased from fifty microns to seventy five microns and to one hundred and twenty microns with effect from the 31st December, 2022. This will also allow reuse of plastic carry due to increase in thickness.

The plastic packaging waste, which is not covered under the phase out of identified single use plastic items, shall be collected and managed in an environmentally sustainable way through the Extended Producer Responsibility of the Producer, importer and Brand owner (PIBO).

The ministry said that the state and UT governments and concerned central ministries/departments have also been requested to develop a comprehensive action plan for elimination of single use plastics and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and its implementation in a time bound manner.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.