These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasion of Durga Puja
Kolkata: Railways will start two more trains on the occasion of Durga Puja. The new trains will run between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri. The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly

Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Sealdah every Thursday at 23:55 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, the New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Friday at 12:50 hours between October 15 to November 26 (7 trips) to reach Sealdah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah every Wednesday at 23:55 hours between October 13 to November 24 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, theNew Jalpaiguri-Howrah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Thursday at 12:50 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach Howrah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.

Train stoppages

The trains will stop at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute in both directions.

 

