These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasion of Durga Puja

Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Sealdah every Thursday at 23:55 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, the New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Friday at 12:50 hours between October 15 to November 26 (7 trips) to reach Sealdah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.