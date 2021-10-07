These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasion of Durga Puja

These special trains to start in West Bengal on occasion of Durga Puja1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly
Kolkata: Railways will start two more trains on the occasion of Durga Puja. The new trains will run between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri. The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly
Kolkata: Railways will start two more trains on the occasion of Durga Puja. The new trains will run between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri. The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly
Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Sealdah every Thursday at 23:55 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, the New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Friday at 12:50 hours between October 15 to November 26 (7 trips) to reach Sealdah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.
Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Sealdah every Thursday at 23:55 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, the New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Friday at 12:50 hours between October 15 to November 26 (7 trips) to reach Sealdah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah every Wednesday at 23:55 hours between October 13 to November 24 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, theNew Jalpaiguri-Howrah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Thursday at 12:50 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach Howrah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.
Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah every Wednesday at 23:55 hours between October 13 to November 24 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, theNew Jalpaiguri-Howrah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Thursday at 12:50 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach Howrah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.
Train stoppages
Train stoppages
The trains will stop at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute in both directions.
The trains will stop at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute in both directions.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!