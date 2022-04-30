These states in northwest, central India experienced hottest April in 122 yrs

These states in northwest, central India experienced hottest April in 122 yrs1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- The average temperatures observed pan-India for April was 35.05 degrees, which was the fourth-highest in 122 years, IMD said
Northwest and central India have witnessed the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively this year, India Meteorological Department said and further predicting that most parts of the country are likely to experience above-normal temperatures in May as well.
“Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience above normal temperatures in May," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference adding, “Nights would be warmer in May in most parts of the country, except some regions of south peninsular India."
The average temperatures observed pan-India for April was 35.05 degrees, which was the fourth-highest in 122 years, he said.
Speaking about average rainfall in May 2022, Mohapatra said, “It is expected to be above normal."
However, parts of northwest and northeast India as well as the extreme southeast Peninsula are expected to get below normal rainfall in May, he said and also asserted, “The high temperatures in March and April were attributed to continuously scanty rainfall activity."
In March, northwest India recorded a deficit in rainfall of around 89 per cent, while the deficit was nearly 83 per cent in April, mainly on account of feeble and dry western disturbances, Mohapatra said.
North India witnessed six western disturbances but they were mostly feeble and moved across the higher parts of the Himalayas, he said, adding the last three western disturbances caused strong winds in parts of Delhi and duststorms over Rajasthan in April.
India, particularly northwaest and westersn parts of the country, has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks.
