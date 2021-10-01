The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections.

Here is the list of states that banned the bursting of firecrackers:

Odisha:

Odisha government on Thursday prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season.

"With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month," reads the state government order.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government on Thursday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state from October 1 contending that smoke emanating from them affects the health of the people as the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms.

The Home Department has asked licensing authorities to not issue licenses for the sale of firecrackers from October 1 to January 31 in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19 and to protect the health of the people, an official statement said.

Delhi:

Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday directed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

".....Now, therefore, in view of the above and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20 (A) (6) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Union Territories) Rules, 1983, and keeping in view the need in public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee hereby directs as under.......'There will be a Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi'," read the order copy by the Committee.

The order copy further read that the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. "Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee," it read.

The news pours in just days before the festive season observed in the months of October, November and December wherein several people indulge in bursting crackers on Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas etc.

