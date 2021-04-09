These states have announced weekend lockdown from today amid Covid-19 spike

Ahead of the upcoming festivals of Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi etc., this weekend will see several urban areas locked up due to the peak of the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's a list of states where lockdown restrictions will start from today:

Maharashtra - With rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has announced a "strict lockdown" over the weekends. The weekend lockdown will start from today 8 pm and be in place till Monday 7 am.

The fresh norms will come into effect today. Meanwhile, movement of not more than 5 people will be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

The restrictions also include closing of all shops, market, malls except those of essential services both on weekdays and weekends.

Here's what will remain closed

All beaches will be closed till 30 April.

All private offices will remain closed except for financial services. Work from home is must.

Restaurants and bars will be shut for dine-in services. Takeaway and home delivery will be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

All shops, malls and marketplaces except for essential services like medicine, groceries and vegetables will be closed.

Recreational areas like cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and auditoriums will be closed.

Places of worship will also remain closed for visitors.

Beauty parlours, hair salons and spas will remain shut.

Here's what will remain open

Private and public transport will continue to operate. However rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles can run with only 50% sitting capacity.

For street vendors, parcel service will be allowed in between 7 am to 8 pm.

E-commerce services can continue to operate between 7 am and 8 pm. However, delivery staff should be vaccinated.

Newspaper printing and distribution can continue provided the vendor is vaccinated.

Government offices can run with up to 50% attendance.

Industrial operations and construction activities will be allowed. Manufacturing sector can also continue to operate by following health protocols.

Film shoots can continue but shouldn't involve crowds. Negative RT-PCR tests will be compulsory for everyone present from 10 April.

Madhya Pradesh - A lockdown will be enforced in all urban areas of Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm today to 6 am on Monday to check the spread of the Covid-19 infection, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in MP, CM Chouhan said that his government aims to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in the state to one lakh.

"A lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday," Chouhan added.

For cities with rising cases appropriate action will be taken after a meeting of the crisis management group, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

"For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," the MP CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

