These states have eased Covid-19 curbs. Check details

With India recording, a steady drop in its daily Covid tally, some states across the country have started to relax coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews. From Delhi to Haryana -- several states have started the process of unlocking while others have extended lockdowns with some more relaxations.

As per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the country's active caseload has dipped to 4,54,118. The active cases comprise 1.47% of the total infection and the recovery rate has increased to 97.20%. Besides, the daily positivity rate has contracted to 2.25%.

Here’s a list of states which have eased coronavirus-related restrictions:

DELHI

In a further relaxation to the Covid curbs, the Delhi government has allowed Army, police, workers, skill, school, and college to hold training programmes. Additionally, it has also permitted academic gatherings such as functions, lectures, and other academic programs at schools and colleges.

Auditoriums and assembly halls of schools, educational institutions have also been permitted for educational training and meetings with 50% capacity.

Last week, the national capital allowed stadium and sports complexes to open without spectators.

KERALA

The Kerala government has eased Covid-19 related curbs to boost tourism in the state. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has allowed tourism activities where the Test positivity rate (TPR) is below 10%. However, the staff working in tourism has to take at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to avail themselves of the opportunity.

Besides, the tourists also must have proof of at least one dose of Covid vaccination or a negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours.

Further, the state has ordered government offices to function with 100% capacity where the TPR is below 5% or between 5% and 10%. In areas where the TPR is between 10% and 15%, in such places government offices will work with 50% staff strength.

HARYANA

The Haryana government has extended Covid lockdown till July 19 but has also allowed a slew of relaxations, including for students.

The Haryana government has allowed universities and schools to reopen for doubt clearing classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations, and offline exams with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms and other guidelines.

Besides, students of Class 6 to Class 8 will also be able to come to schools with effect from July 23.

Hostels in universities and colleges are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals, or cremations are allowed up to 100 persons from the earlier 50. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons, the order said.

Spas are now allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms.

Swimming pools are also allowed to open only for such athletes or swimmers who are competing or practicing for a competitive event.

Cinema halls in malls and standalone are allowed to open with a maximum 50% seating capacity.

Coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes, whether government or private, are also allowed to open.

TAMIL NADU

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops to function with 50% of the total capacity till 9 pm.

Besides, examinations can take place for employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu and the central government.

From July 12, the state government said bus services will resume to neighbouring Puducherry.

However, in the latest Covid guideline, the state government has ordered schools, colleges, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools and zoos to remain shut.

KARNATAKA

the Karnataka government recently allowed public transport, malls, shopping complexes, and offices to function in full strength with adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

It also allowed shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and religious places to open with full capacity.

Moreover, all public transport- buses and metro- have also been allowed to restart services.

The Karnataka government also lifted the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) in its recent order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.