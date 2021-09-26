These states have eased Covid-19 curbs. Check list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the country, several state governments have decided to relax the Covid-19 restriction recently. Besides, some states have also announced guidelines for the upcoming Navratri festival. Recently, India's Covid-19 cases have declined because the county has ratcheted up the vaccination process significantly. India has administered 85,54,78,279 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far. Of which 22,50,45,137 include the second dose.

Maharashtra

The second-most worst affected state from Covid-19 has allowed cinema halls and drama theatres to operate from October 22. Besides, Maharashtra has also permitted the reopening of religious places from October 7 and issued an SOP for devotees and officials managing places of worship to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus-related protocols.

The state government had also announced that physical classes in schools would resume across the state from October 4. Classes 5 to 12 in all the schools in rural areas and Classes 8 to 12 in urban areas would resume from October 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat

Last week, the Gujarat government relaxed the Covid night curfew by one hour in eight cities. It also permitted organisation of 'garba' events in Navratri in housing societies and on streets during the nine-day-long festival, starting October 7, with certain norms.

Further, The state government has also allowed the participation of 400 people in marriages instead of the earlier limit of 150, it said. For funerals, the cap on attendees has been increased to 100 from earlier 40.

The Gujarat government has also allowed hotels and restaurants to use 75% of their sitting capacity instead of the earlier limit of 60%. The government has increased the timing of public parks by an hour from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Karnataka

The Karnataka state government has allowed 100% occupancy in cinema halls and pubs from October in states where there is a 1% Covid-19 positivity rate. Additionally, at least one dose of the vaccine is mandatory for the film-goers. However, pregnant women and children would not be allowed.

The state government has also allowed 100% attendance for classes six to 12, which be conducted five days a week.

Kerala

Kerala has started to reopen zoos and museums as the Covid-19 cases dwindle in the past two weeks. The state government has permitted in-house dining for hotels, restaurants, and bars with 50% capacity. The staff should be fully vaccinated, the order stated. Besides, indoor stadiums and swimming pools can be opened for people who have taken both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown rules by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather outside containment zones. Earlier, a maximum of 50 persons was allowed to gather at open and closed places.

Rajasthan

The state government has decided to resume regular classes for students of Classes 6 to 8 in government and private schools with 50% capacity from September 21. However, the guidelines did not allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of the school canteen.

Assam

The Assam government also relaxed the Covid-19 restriction in the state in September. The state has eased curfew timings and allowed in-person classes for final-year students in colleges and schools. The new curfew timing in the state is from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew used to start from 7 pm to 5 am. The state government has also permitted businesses and restaurants to remain open till 8 pm. Educational institutes have been allowed to hold in-person classes for final year post-graduate, graduate, and higher secondary students who have taken at least one vaccine dose.

