A large part of India is now under restrictions, including lockdown, weekend lockdown, night curfews, closing of schools and colleges to check the surge in Covid-19 cases, which hit a grim milestone on Monday with over 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases in a single day.

The strictest of the measures are in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Night curfews are one of the most common measures in Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Night curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am. On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. The restrictions came into effect from 5 April. However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed. The curbs will also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.

Night curfew in Odisha

Odisha government has imposed night curfew in 10 districts of the state in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Night curfew in Rajasthan

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

Night curfew in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities till 15 April. The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.

Night curfew in Delhi

A proposal to impose night curfew in the national capital is being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said on Monday. "A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," PTI quoted a senior government official as saying.

Night curfew in Punjab

Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, Punjab government had ordered to extend the existing Covid-19-related restrictions till 10 April to curb spread of the virus. In an earlier order, the Punjab government had announced a fresh set of measures to curb the Covid-19 spread. Under the revised guidelines, the government decided to extend the night curfew from nine to 11 such districts, including Ludhiana, Patiala, where the cases of infection are rising. The curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5am.

