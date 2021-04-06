These states have imposed night curfew to check Covid-19 surge. Details here

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am. On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. The restrictions came into effect from 5 April. However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed. The curbs will also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.