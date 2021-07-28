Madhya Pradesh has the highest seroprevalence or seropositivity at 79%, followed by Rajasthan with 76.2%, then Bihar with 75.9%. These are the findings of the latest sero-survey conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Seropositivity signifies the presence of antibodies in the blood serum.

The Central Government has asked all states and UTs to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR to generate district-level data on seroprevalence, which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures.

This was stated in the letter by the Union Health Secretary to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all states.

The Union Health Ministry has referred to the findings of the fourth round of the National Sero-Prevalence Survey done by the ICMR and has asked the states to conduct the seroprevalence studies.

The findings of such studies can be utilised by the respective state/UTs to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to coronavirus.

It has been noted that the ICMR has conducted the recent National sero-survey in 70 districts of India. The findings of this survey indicate the state-wise seroprevalence as below:

View Full Image The ICMR has conducted the recent National Sero-survey in 70 districts of India.

The national sero-survey by the ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of the Covid-19 infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states, the ministry said in an official release.

