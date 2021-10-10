Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days. Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4-5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 October: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea and along and off south Gujarat coast; Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11 October:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

12 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

13 October: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

