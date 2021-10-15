Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the low pressure area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha- north Andhra Pradesh coasts.Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph) and isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 2 days. Rainfall intensity very likely to increase over East India and adjoining Central India from Today with isolated heavy falls over Bihar on 18th and 19th, over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th - 19th, over Odisha on 16th and 17th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 15 and 16th October, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the low pressure area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha- north Andhra Pradesh coasts.Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph) and isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 2 days. Rainfall intensity very likely to increase over East India and adjoining Central India from Today with isolated heavy falls over Bihar on 18th and 19th, over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th - 19th, over Odisha on 16th and 17th and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 15 and 16th October, 2021.

Another Low Pressure Area lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian sea. An east-west trough runs roughly along 13°N. Under their influence, Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during next 2 days and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 15 and 16 and over South Interior Karnataka on 16 October, 2021. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Another Low Pressure Area lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian sea. An east-west trough runs roughly along 13°N. Under their influence, Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu during next 2 days and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 15 and 16 and over South Interior Karnataka on 16 October, 2021. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Under the influence of lower level easterlies, fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Northwest India from 16th October. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 18, over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 17th - 19 and isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hail over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th and Uttarakhand during 17 - 19 October, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the influence of lower level easterlies, fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Northwest India from 16th October. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 18, over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 17th - 19 and isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hail over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 17th and 18th and Uttarakhand during 17 - 19 October, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 October:

15 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea and along and off Odisha coast and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea and along and off Odisha coast and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, along and off Odisha coast and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala[1]Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, along and off Odisha coast and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala[1]Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

17 October : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

17 October : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18 October:

18 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

19 October:

19 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Central and North Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}