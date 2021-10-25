Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are very likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from Monday till 29 October, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast.

Showers are also expected over Kerala and Mahe from 25 to 27 October; over south interior Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28 and 29 October.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south interior Karnataka during the next five days.

Further, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood by Tuesday.

“It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours," said the IMD.

In addition to this, the weather department informed that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country.

“In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today (October 25, 2021). Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rain has commenced over extreme south peninsular India today," the IMD said in a statement.

“The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon 2021 from the entire country is the seventh-most delayed withdrawal (on or after 25 October) during 1975-2021," it said.

The southwest monsoon retreated on or after 25 October five times between 2010 and 2021 – in 2017, 2010, 2016, 2020 and 2021, the IMD data showed.

The southwest monsoon started receding from west Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat on 6 October, making it the second-most delayed withdrawal since 1975.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India usually begins from 17 September.

The monsoon withdrawal started on 28 September last year, 9 October in 2019, 29 September in 2018, 27 September in 2017 and 15 September in 2016, according to IMD data.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season from June to September.

All-India monsoon rainfall during 1 June to 30 September was 87 cm against the Long Period Average (LPA) of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99 per cent of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

