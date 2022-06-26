These states likely to get rainfall for next five days. See IMD forecast

Due to the widespread and very heavy rainfall predictions in Konkan, Goa, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the IMD has also predicted localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses
Widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely to occur in coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
Further, interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall for five days as well.
For the same duration, isolated to scattered rainfall will be seen in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema.
In Konkan and Goa, extremely heavy showers are expected on Sunday, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days.
Isolated heavy showers are also likely in Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe for five days, and in southern parts of Saurashtra on 26, 29 and 3 June.
Similar conditions will be seen in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 26 and 29 June; in Telangana on 26 and 30 June; in north interior Karnataka on 29 and 30 June and over south interior Karnataka from 28 to 30 June.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in coastal Karnataka on 29 and 30 June.
In addition to this, due to an east-west trough over north India and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over northern parts of the country in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh from 27 to 29 June.
Weather conditions will also be similar in Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from 28 to 30 June and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 29 and 30 June.
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and west Rajasthan will see isolated heavy rainfall on 30 June; Uttarakhand will experience it from 26 to 30 June; east Rajasthan on 29 and 30 June; Uttar Pradesh from 28 to 30 June; Himachal Pradesh on 29 and 30 June.
Uttarakhand will see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 29 June.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning and isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from 26 to 30 June.
In Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is expected to continue for the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on 26, and from 28 to 30 June; in Bihar from 27 to 30 June; Jharkhand on 28 and 29 June. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in also likely in Bihar on 28 and 29 June.
The Met department has said that under the influence of southerly/southwesterly winds in lower levels from the Bay of Bengal to northeast and adjoining east India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning is likely to be seen in northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.
Also, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 28 and 29 June.
Due to the widespread and very heavy rainfall predictions in Konkan, Goa, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the IMD has also predicted localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.
Localised landslides and mudslides may also be seen, in addition to riverine flooding in some river catchments.
Localised landslides and mudslides may also be seen, in addition to riverine flooding in some river catchments.