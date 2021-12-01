Under the impact of a low-pressure area over the central part of the Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood, the Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Further, the low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the subsequent 24 hours and reach near north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast by Saturday.

This will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, and coastal Odisha from Friday to Sunday.

Further, isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha may see very heavy showers on Sunday.

In view of the development of a cyclonic storm headed towards the east coast, the IMD has asked fishermen out in the sea to return to coast by Thursday morning. In addition to this, the state government has instructed the district collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena has instructed the collectors falling under yellow (heavy rainfall) and orange (heavy to very heavy rain) warning category to be prepared to meet any water logging or localised flood-like situation, including in urban areas.

He also asked them to keep a watch on possibilities of landslides in hilly areas, to keep continuous vigil of low lying areas and to undertake de-watering measures wherever required.

The IMD has issued 'yellow' (heavy rainfall) warning for Odisha's Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts where heavy rainfall is expected between 8.30 am of Friday and 8.30 am of Saturday.

The met office also issued 'orange' (heavy to very heavy rainfall) warning from 8.30 am of Saturday to 8.30 am of Sunday in 11 districts. The districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

