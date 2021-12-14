The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday afternoon predicted that the northern parts of Punjab-Haryana-West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rain from 16 December.

In view of another WD from the night of 15th December, likely to cause lower level easterlies from 16th and some cloudiness and light rain over northern parts of Punjab-Haryana-West Uttar Pradesh. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2021

The agency forecasted that there is a possibility of another Western Disturbance from the night of 15 December. This will further cause lower level Easterlies, thereby paving way for cloudiness and light rain over the northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh.

The Weather department in their tweet said that present western disturbance is likely to move away from tonight and lower level winds may likely to be mix up of westerly, easterly, calm winds till 15 December.

With WD moving away, stronger lower level northwesterly/northerly winds likely to be set in over the plains of Northwest India from 17th afternoon till 20th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2021

The agency pointed out that the present western disturbances are moving away, thereby stronger lower level northwesterly or northerly winds are likely to be set in over the plains of Northwest India from 17 December afternoon till 20 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics