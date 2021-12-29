The Indian Metrological Department, on Wednesday, predicted that Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to get rainfall in the next twenty four hours.

The wet spell will be followed by dry weather in these states.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 29, 2021

Light to moderate and scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm has been predicted in these states.

The forecast also mentions possible heavy rainfall over north interior Odisha during next twenty four hours.

East and Northeast India is likely to face a wet spell in the next forty eight hours and dry weather will prevail thereafter.

III.Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over northwest India during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/BwadgyTkqC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 29, 2021

An intense Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region during 4 to 7 January with a possibility of isolated heavy falls on 5 and 6 January.

The plains of North West India are also likely to be affected during 5 to 7 January, 2022.

Cold Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours during next 2 days and over East India during next 3 days.

