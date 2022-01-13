Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast.

Further, isolated to scattered light or moderate showers are also likely in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

Very heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail are very likely over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha during the day.

Fairly widespread precipitation is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday and it is likely to significantly reduce thereafter with isolated rainfall on 14 and 15 January.

Isolated rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 13 to 15 January.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light rainfall/thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe is likely to occur for the next five days.

In addition to this, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is also very likely over higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Thursday and Friday.

The weather department said that cold wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over northeast Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next three days.

Cold day conditions will occur in isolated pockets over Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days.

Dense or very dense fog will be seen in isolated pockets in night/morning hours in the western Himalayan region, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during the next two days.

Similar conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan during the next three days and over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days, said the IMD.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.