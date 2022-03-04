These states likely to see rainfall for next three days. Check full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Friday to Sunday
A depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and move west northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Friday.
Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is expected to occur at isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday.
Further, north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will also see light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. Similar conditions are likely to prevail over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema too.
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower will also be seen at many places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday, the IMD has warned.
It said that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from Friday to Sunday.
Due to this, it has asked fishermen to not venture into the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till Sunday.
In addition to this, the Met department said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and neighbourhood in the lower and middle tropospheric levels, and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.
Another western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from the night of Saturday.
In view of this, isolated light rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to be seen over the western Himalayan Region from Friday to Saturday.
Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is expected to occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Sunday, said the IMD.
It added that isolated light rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday and Monday, and over Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Monday and Tuesday.
