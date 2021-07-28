The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places across the country during the next few days due to a low-pressure area over south Bangladesh and adjoining North Bay of Bengal and West Bengal.

It is likely to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours, the weather bureau has said.

It added, "The western end of the Monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through the north of its normal position while its western end passes along the normal position. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab in the lower levels."

The MeT department further said, "A line of convergence runs from the above cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab to south Gujarat across West Rajasthan at 3.1 km above mean sea level."

Under the influence of the above system, as per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these states:

The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh till 30 July and reduction thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Himachal Pradesh on 28 July and over Uttarakhand on 28, 29 July.

2. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during 28th-30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 28th-31st July.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 28th & 29th July, over Jharkhand on 29th and 30th July and over Chhattisgarh on 30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July.

3. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 28 July -01 August. It is likely to increase from 30th July. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 1st August.

4. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 28th July to 1st August.

