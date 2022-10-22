These states on alert as IMD issues warning for Cyclone Sitrang

"The Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move Northwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on 24th October. Thereafter it is likely to move North Eastwards and reach the West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts on 25th October, skirting the Odisha Coast. It is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts around the midnight of 25th October," Cabinet Secretariat said in a statement.