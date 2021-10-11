The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood and extends upto mid tropospheric level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days. Under its influence; Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next 2 days.

Here is the latest weather predictions during the next 4-5 days, predicts IMD:

11 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

12 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

13 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

14 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

15 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala and Mahe; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Strong wind (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas

