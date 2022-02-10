Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.

Further, light to moderate showers are also expected over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 10 February.

“A western disturbance as a trough lies in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies runs along with Long. 82°E to the north of Lat. 27°N and a trough runs from Bihar to North interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels," said the IMD.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 2 days. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 11 February.

Strong winds (speed 25-35 kmph) will be seen in Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

In addition to this, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may get isolated to scattered rainfall for the next five days. These regions may also see isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning during the next three days.

Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will likely see isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall on 13 and 14 January. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall is also expected in the western Himalayan region. Light isolated to scattered showers may be seen over plains of northwest India from 17 to 21 February.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two days.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets during the night and morning hours over Uttar Pradesh for the next five days.

Dense fog conditions are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the night and morning hours between 13 and 15 February.

