Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will likely see isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall on 13 and 14 January. Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall is also expected in the western Himalayan region. Light isolated to scattered showers may be seen over plains of northwest India from 17 to 21 February.