The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.

"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the IMD said in a tweet.

Here are the main weather updates by IMD:

Conditions continue to remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. A trough in easterlies runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Kerala in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala on 5 and 6 October and over Karnataka during 05th[1]07th October, 2021. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05 October; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October, 2021.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence; isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Assam and Tripura during next 24 hours

05 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, south Konkan and Goa, south Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Northwest Rajasthan, south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala and Mahe.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

06 October:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala and Mahe.

07 October:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

08 October:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

09 October:

Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

