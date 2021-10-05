Under the influence of these systems, Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala on 5 and 6 October and over Karnataka during 05th[1]07th October, 2021. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05 October; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October, 2021.

