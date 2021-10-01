The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Shaheen on Friday morning and it is further likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is moving away from the Indian coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The Cyclonic storm 'Shaheen' over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 1st October, 2021, over central parts of north Arabian Sea, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 64.9 °E, about 440 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), about 490 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 660 km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman). It is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west southwestwards towards Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually. The system is moving away from Indian coast.

A low-pressure Area over southwest Bihar & neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The trough in easterly from above cyclonic circulation to Tamilnadu coasts and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the above systems:

i) Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 1st, 2nd and 03rd and over southeast Uttar Pradesh on 01st and 02nd.

Heavy rainfall also very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh on 01st October, 2021.

ii) Rainfall activity is likely to increase over south Peninsular India from today the 01st October onwards with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and south Interior Karnataka during 01st-05th October. Isolated extremely heavy rain also very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 01st an 02nd October, 2021. along and off Pakistan-Makran coasts and Gulf of Oman till 4th October morning.

01 October: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Gale wind (speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph) over northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea. it would gradually becoming 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph over northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Pakistan – Makran coasts from today evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 along and off north Gujarat Coast. Sea condition will be ‘High’ over Northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea; high to very high over north Arabian Sea and along and off Pakistan -Makran Coast and rough to very rough along and off north Gujarat coast. Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

02 October: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Pakistan – Makran coasts. Sea condition will be High to very high over North Arabian Sea along and off Pakistan – Makran coasts. Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

03 October: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over northwest Arabian sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman. Sea condition will be High over northwest Arabian sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman. Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

04 October: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

05 October: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Strong wind (speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) likely over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these area

