The Cyclonic storm 'Shaheen' over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 1st October, 2021, over central parts of north Arabian Sea, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 64.9 °E, about 440 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), about 490 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 660 km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman). It is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west southwestwards towards Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually. The system is moving away from Indian coast.