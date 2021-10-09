Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Karnataka from 11 to 13 October, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast on Saturday.

In addition to this, north Karnataka is likely to receive heavy showers on 10, 12 and 13 October and Rayalseema during the next four days. Further, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe from 11 to 13 October.

The IMD said that Maharashtra may see fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain during the next three days and southern peninsular India for the next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next five days.

Andaman and Nicobar islands will also see heavy to very heavy falls for the next five days. Most of the places may receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph).

Regarding the southwest monsoon, the IMD said that it has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and remaining parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

“The withdrawal line now passes through Lat. 27.1°N/Long. 84.7°E, Motihari, Gaya, Daltonganj, Ambikapur, Mandla, Indore, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Porbandar," said the weather department.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal during next two to three days," it added.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon commenced on Wednesday and it receded from some parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

This is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1975. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India in 2019 started on 9 October, according to R K Jenamani, senior forecaster with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from 17 September.

"In view of the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon has commenced," the IMD said in a statement.

The monsoon withdrawal started on 28 September last year, 9 October in 2019, 29 September in 2018, 27 September in 2017 and 15 September in 2016, according to IMD data.

The country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September.

All India monsoon rainfall from 1 June to 30 September has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010 (99% of its LPA).

This is for the third consecutive year that the country has recorded rainfall in the normal or above normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.