These states to receive 'heavy' to 'very heavy rainfall' today. Check full list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over several parts of north India including Delhi on Monday, July 12.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the conditions are ripe for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi as humidity has also increased due to easterlies. He said the formation of a low-pressure area will also boost its advancement.

However, there have been several instances this season when the IMD got its monsoon forecast for Delhi and nearby regions wrong, leaving the area high and dry.

At present, Delhi is the most rain-deficient district in India. Overall, Delhi has received 64% less rainfall than normal, so far.

According to the latest predictions by the IMD, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

The weather department has also issued alerts for several north Indian states and a red warning for coastal Maharashtra.

It has also predicted squally weather and strong winds off the Gujarat coast along with heavy rains in some parts till July 14.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is also expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra and Kutch, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep, the IMD said.

It said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour) are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana.

Further, lightning at isolated places is also expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal by Monday morning, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people have been killed by lightning in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as many places in north India received showers on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.