These states to receive very heavy rainfall for next 5 days. Check IMD updates

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa are likely to receive very heavy rains for next couple of days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated very heavy rainfall is expected in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa for the next couple of days. The weather agency also pointed out that a cyclonic circulation due to a low-pressure area over Odisha is likely to trigger rainfall activity for the next couple of days.
IMD said, "Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days. It would be triggered by a low-pressure area over Odisha as well as a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 km."
"The off-shore trough is spread from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. There is an east-west shear zone, which is contributing to the increasing intensity of the showers," the IMD added.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat region & Madhya Maharashtra on 09th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th & 10th; Marathawada on 09th & 11th; Coastal Karnataka on 12th & 13th; Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa & Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 09th; Telangana on 10th & 11th; South Interior Karnataka during 09th-11th; West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on 09th, 12th & 13th; 10th; Vidarbha on 09th, 11th & 12th and over Chhattisgarh on 10th & 13th July, 2022.
Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Telangana on 09th; Gujarat Region on 11th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 12th & 13th; Konkan & Goa on 11th & 12th and over Coastal Karnataka during 09th-11th and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh on 09th; Konkan & Goa on 10th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 11th; Gujarat Region 10th, 12th & 13th and over Madhya Maharashtra during 10th -13th July, 2022.
Isolated/scattered rainfall activity very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 09 th July, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall & isolated thunderstorm/lightning during next 5 days with:
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 09th & 10th; Himachal Pradesh on 10th , 12th & 13th and over Uttarakhand on 10th & 13th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 09th July, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 09th July, 2022
