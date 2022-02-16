Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to see light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Wednesday, adding that the activity will be due to the northeasterly winds.

In addition to this, under the influence of two successive feeble western disturbances, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days.

Isolated light rainfall may also be seen in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the same duration.

Further, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Lakshadweep islands for the next two days. Himachal Pradesh will see isolated light rainfall or snowfall from 18 to 20 February, and Uttarakhand on 20 February.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean, adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar islands during the next three days and reduce thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over the islands during the next 24 hours.

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand are expected to see isolated light rainfall on 20 February; Madhya Pradesh will experience the weather activity on 18 and 19 February and Chhattisgarh on 19 and 20 February.

In terms of the cold conditions, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and east India during the next five days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over rest parts of the country.

Additionally, the residents of the national capital on Wednesday woke up to a sunny morning with the maximum temperature settling at three notches above normal at 27 degrees celsius.

The sky was mainly clear with shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, the weather office said

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees celsius, which is two notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

