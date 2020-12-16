These states to reopen schools this week

Regular classes in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana will resume this week after remaining closed for months amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Students of class 10 to class 12 in Jharkhand to start regular classes from today. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the disaster management department chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Besides this, medical, dental, and nursing colleges have also been allowed to resume work. Moreover, government training institutes will also be opened. The state government, however, has also directed to continue online education facility.

Also, regular classes for students of classes 10th and 12th in Madhya Pradesh will resume from December 18th. "The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked schools administrations to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing," said state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Meanwhile, government and private schools across Haryana will re-opened on Monday. Physical classes for the students of classes 10 and 12 will take place daily for 3 hours (10:00 am-1:00 pm), following the Covid-19 norms, the state government has informed.

A circular distributed last week said, "It has been decided that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM."

Classes for senior schoolchildren, including grades 9 and 11, will commence from 21 December, it added.

Earlier this month, schools in Tripura reopened for the students of 10th and 12th standards. A set of restrictions and guidelines, including installation of handwashing facilities or sanitization facilities, thermal scanning on arrival, social distancing and use of masks, have been made mandatory inside the school premises. Schools have also taken additional measures to reduce the student load by arranging odd-even and boys-girls alternate day present arrangements to maintain physical distance in classrooms.









