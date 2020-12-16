These states to reopen schools this week

Also, regular classes for students of classes 10th and 12th in Madhya Pradesh will resume from December 18th. "The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked schools administrations to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing," said state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.