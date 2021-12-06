These states to see heavy rains, light snowfall. See IMD forecast till Dec 9

A low pressure area which is the remnant of Cyclone Jawad lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, said India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

This low pressure area will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram during next 24 hours, the weather department added.

A western disturbance lies in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to cause isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours, IMD said in a recent weather forecast.

The weather system is likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Uttar Pradesh on Monday, December 6.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Gujarat, as well as northwest, central and east India during the next three days, IMD warned.

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from December 08, bringing isolated light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on December 08 and 09.

Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 08 and 09, with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, the weather man noted.

