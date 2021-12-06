These states to see heavy rains, light snowfall. See IMD forecast till Dec 9

A western disturbance lies in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to cause isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours, IMD said in a recent weather forecast.

