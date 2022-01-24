These states to see rainfall, snowfall for next few days. Full IMD forecast here

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Gujarat region during the next 24 hours; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and east Madhya Pradesh during the next three days, and over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh & Saurashtra & Kutch during the next two days.