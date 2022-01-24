These states to see rainfall, snowfall for next few days. Full IMD forecast here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dense to very dense fog was seen in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya in the last 24 hours
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast.
Further, dry weather will persist in these areas thereafter for the next three days.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will see isolated light rainfall for the next 24 hours, and dry weather following that, predicted IMD. In addition to this, it said that isolated light rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Monday and Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will see isolated light rainfall for the next 24 hours, and dry weather following that, predicted IMD. In addition to this, it said that isolated light rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Monday and Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Monday to Wednesday and isolated rainfall thereafter.
The weather department said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Monday to Wednesday and isolated rainfall thereafter.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light rainfall for the next five days.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light rainfall for the next five days.
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Northeast India from Sunday to Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is also expected over Northeast India from Sunday to Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance from 29 January, light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is also likely over the western Himalayan region from 29 to 31 January.
Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance from 29 January, light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall is also likely over the western Himalayan region from 29 to 31 January.
The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours can be seen in isolated pockets over Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.
Dense fog conditions are also expected in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours; over West Bengal and Sikkim on 26 January; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during the next two days and over Odisha during the next three days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dense fog conditions are also expected in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours; over West Bengal and Sikkim on 26 January; over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east UP, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during the next two days and over Odisha during the next three days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Gujarat region during the next 24 hours; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and east Madhya Pradesh during the next three days, and over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh & Saurashtra & Kutch during the next two days.
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over west Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Gujarat region during the next 24 hours; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and east Madhya Pradesh during the next three days, and over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh & Saurashtra & Kutch during the next two days.
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions may also be seen in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and over Rajasthan on 27 and 28 January.
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions may also be seen in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and over Rajasthan on 27 and 28 January.
Cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from 25 to 29 January; over Gujarat region during the next four days over Rajasthan during the next five days; over West UP during 27 to 29 January; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26 and 27 January and over east UP on 28 and 29 January.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from 25 to 29 January; over Gujarat region during the next four days over Rajasthan during the next five days; over West UP during 27 to 29 January; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26 and 27 January and over east UP on 28 and 29 January.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!