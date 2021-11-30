India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of southern India due to a low pressure area over Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal later this week.

Meanwhile, the northwest and central India will see wet spell accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning during this week due to a low pressure area over east-central Andaman Sea, the weather department stated.

A low pressure area is likely to emerge over Andaman Sea during next 12 hours and later intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around December 3.

Under its effect, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 30, which will intensify to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on December 1.

On December 2, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places might commence over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from December 3 evening or night.

By December 4, light to moderate rainfall is likely most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls being very likely at isolated places over coastal Odisha. Adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh might see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Light to moderate rainfall can be seen at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha on December 5, IMD said.

“It is likely that the north-eastern states would also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5 and 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period," the weatherman said.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Andaman Sea off Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours. A trough at mean sea level runs from the above cyclonic circulation to north Maharashtra coast in the lower levels. A western disturbance lies as a in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies, IMD added.

“Due to interaction of the above western disturbance with the trough in the lower level, easterly regions of west, northwest and adjoining central India likely to experience wet spell during December 1-3," the met department said.

