The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the western and centrals parts of India will continue to witness heavy rainfall over the next three-four days.

The IMD has issued red alert for Mumbai while orange alert for Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the second half of July in Mumbai has been rainier as compared to the rest of the Monsoon season that has already gone by.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 1971.3 mm of rainfall. It requires 29 mm of rain for the rainfall to reach 2000 mm for this season. Mumbai is already excess by 890 mm. Mumbai rains are nearly catering for the rest of the two months as well.

Now, as per weathermen, Mumbai is expected to see the continuity of rains in the next 24 to 48 hours because of the low-pressure area which is expected to form over North Bay anytime soon and will activate the Monsoon surge.

As per the IMD weather updates, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over Amroha, Moradabad, Chandausi, Sambhal, Rampur, Badaun, Kasganj, Chandpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. Besides, Delhi, Gurugram, other ares of Delhi-NCR might also witness rain on Thursday.

However, the intensity of rainfall over north India is likely to decrease after 24 hours, the Met office said.

An IMD release said "a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height".

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23," it added.

The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is also expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to reduce subsequently, the IMD said, adding that there is an offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally carries moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and the Gujarat region for the next four-five days, the IMD said.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan, Goa and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 21-22, it added.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over east and central India till 24, the Met office said, adding that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 21-22, and over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh on July 22.

